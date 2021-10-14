United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE UNFI opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,881 shares of company stock worth $5,472,087. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 443,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.