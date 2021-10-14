United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $661.19 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $661,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $7.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $444.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,074. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

