United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $198.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $198,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 49,285 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 228,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period.

Shares of HEFA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,502 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88.

