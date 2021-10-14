United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $134.34 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,343 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $134,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 195,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,695. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

