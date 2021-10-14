Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 562 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.78. 111,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,825. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

