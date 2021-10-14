Unified Trust Company N.A. Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.5% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.50. The stock had a trading volume of 762,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,101. The company has a market cap of $583.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

