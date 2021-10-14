Unified Trust Company N.A. Buys 1,458 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 62,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $4.05 on Thursday, reaching $213.45. 29,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average of $216.86. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

