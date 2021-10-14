Unified Trust Company N.A. Acquires 830 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after buying an additional 281,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 77.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,593,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $6.33 on Thursday, reaching $262.83. 32,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,494. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.65 and a 200-day moving average of $261.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

