UNICORN Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,298.25 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $37,298.25 and approximately $23.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.