Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $483.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $478.00 to $483.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

