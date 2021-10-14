Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

UELKY stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

