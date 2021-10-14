Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

UELKY stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

