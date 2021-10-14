UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €187.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €187.00 ($220.00) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €172.20 ($202.59).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €151.00 ($177.65) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €154.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €149.92. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.