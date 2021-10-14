UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,841 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,446,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,539 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,079,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 189,499.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,539 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.