Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $16.38 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

