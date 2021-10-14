Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.73.

TWKS opened at $26.09 on Monday. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

