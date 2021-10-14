Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.73.

TWKS stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Turing has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $34.43.

