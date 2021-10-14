Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.73.

TWKS stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

