Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 258.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

