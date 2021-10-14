Truist Securities Trims agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Target Price to $35.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $2,113,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $16,579,000. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $45,130,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $9,116,816,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

