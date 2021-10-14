Truist Securities Cuts Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $55.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of -30.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $1,366,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,343,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,592,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 819,406 shares of company stock worth $44,010,720. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $59,117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

