Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.93.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 12,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $217,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 111,240 shares of company stock worth $2,379,542. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $7,390,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $5,368,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $4,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 144,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $3,912,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

