Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.85.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

