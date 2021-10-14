Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

TROX stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Tronox has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 450,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

