Triumph Bancorp (TBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $107.92. 58,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,664. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 139.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Triumph Bancorp worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.