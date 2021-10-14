Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triterras.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of TRIT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,738. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Triterras has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Triterras during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

