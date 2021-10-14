TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.39 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

