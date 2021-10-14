TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,760,000 after acquiring an additional 73,685 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,478 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,694,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,047,000 after buying an additional 262,590 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.