TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 4,504 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 178.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.