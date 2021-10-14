Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tricon Residential traded as high as C$17.57 and last traded at C$17.10, with a volume of 112154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.10.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.50.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

