Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$18.50

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TCN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. 1,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,512. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.06.

