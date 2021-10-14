Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$4.15 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.70 to C$4.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCW. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.12.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of C$816.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.50. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.29.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

