Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,254 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 49.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after purchasing an additional 256,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,513.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 227,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $38.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

