Trexquant Investment LP Sells 19,371 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,371 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AAR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

