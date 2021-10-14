Trexquant Investment LP Invests $265,000 in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.