Trexquant Investment LP Invests $259,000 in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $783,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

