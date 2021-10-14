Trexquant Investment LP Invests $253,000 in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. American National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $371.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%. Analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

AMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

