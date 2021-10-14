Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 13,555 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

