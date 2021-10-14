Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $58.99 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $450,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares in the company, valued at $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,426,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

