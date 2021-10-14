Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CONMED by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

