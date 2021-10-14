Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down to $103.04

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.04, but opened at $99.24. Trex shares last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 2,541 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

