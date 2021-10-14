Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

