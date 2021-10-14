TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in TransAlta by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

