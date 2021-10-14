Traders Purchase Large Volume of InMode Call Options (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,959 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 167% compared to the average volume of 3,360 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $85.83 on Thursday. InMode has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $50,866,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth about $65,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InMode by 216.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $32,087,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth about $29,846,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

