TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) Raises Dividend to GBX 16.80 Per Share

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.22) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from TR European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TRG traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,435 ($18.75). 24,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,681. TR European Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 949.78 ($12.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,560 ($20.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,463.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,465.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £719.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.04.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

