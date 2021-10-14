TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 106,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.
TOWN stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
