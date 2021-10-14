TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 106,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

TOWN stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

