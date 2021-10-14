Tourist Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $30,005.74 and approximately $5.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00076130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00117473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,377.35 or 0.99740078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.31 or 0.06223720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars.

