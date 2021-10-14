Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Mosaic by 42.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in The Mosaic by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in The Mosaic by 135.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 297,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 171,226 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 302.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

