Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 13.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 55.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 52.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

