Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 50.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.72.

ABNB stock opened at $173.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion and a PE ratio of -11.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

