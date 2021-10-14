Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $215.85 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

